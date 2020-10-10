Kevin Durant's yearly tribute to his late Aunt Pearl and her courageous fight against cancer continues with the next Nike KD 13 release.

Similar to past "Aunt Pearl" styles, Durant's latest signature sneaker dons a predominantly pink color scheme, combined with blue overlays on the heel and large iridescent Swooshes on the lateral sides. The look continues with a pink Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and a marbled outsole.

The "Aunt Pearl" colorway has been a staple in Durant's signature line since it was introduced on the KD 4 in honor of the special bond he had with his late aunt, who tragically passed away from lung cancer in 2000.

Priced at $160, this "Aunt Pearl" Nike KD 13 releases on Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers on Oct. 24.

