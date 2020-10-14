Love them or hate them, the Nike ISPA Road Warrior is one of the more interesting sneakers that released this year, so much so that even Kanye West praised the design, stating that he needs a pair. For fans who struck out on copping the model's debut colorway, it looks like new styles are coming.

Thanks to images shared this week by frequent Nike collaborator and A-Cold-Wall designer Samuel Ross, the latest iteration of the Road Warrior features a black and grey-based upper with blue accents throughout and a pistachio-colored midsole. The futuristic sneaker was initially unveiled as part of the brand's experimental ISPA line, which debuted for the 2020 Fall lineup.

As of now, Nike hasn't confirmed the release details surrounding this new ISPA Road Warrior, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (10/14): Nike has announced that the "Clear Jade" colorway of the ISPA Road Warrior is releasing on Oct. 23 via SNKRS. The shoe will come with a $500 price tag.

Image via Nike

