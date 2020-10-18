Before his first season in Brooklyn was cut short due to injury, Kyrie Irving put in work wearing his latest signature sneaker, the Nike Kyrie 6. The strapped mid-top unmistakably favors Kanye West's Air Yeezy 2, which Nike subtly confirmed by stating that it draws "inspiration from the past" in the launch press release. For some, that familiarity was a turn-off—many labeling the shoe as somewhat of a knockoff. Others enjoyed the opportunity to add the aesthetic to their rotations without paying a fortune.

The comparison was taken up a notch when the model was added to the Nike By You customization platform last November. Available colors allowed designers to make Yeezy 2-inspired colorways. "Solar Red," "Platinum" and "Red October" pairs were quickly mocked up by just about everybody, along with the "Cheetah" make-up based on a rare sample said to have been produced for Kobe Bryant in 2012. Those who chose not to lean on Yeezy cues whipped up pairs based on other classic Nikes, their favorite sports teams, cartoons, holidays and the late great Kobe Bryant. As the official unveiling of the Kyrie 7 nears, we've rounded up the 50 Best Nike By You Kyrie 6 designs in the gallery below.

You can design your own Kyrie 6 for $160 at nike.com.