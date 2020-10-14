Nike's Halloween lineup for this year appears to be getting bigger with the theme now appearing on the Foamposite Pro.

zSneakerheadz shared a first look at the “Halloween” Foamposite Pro, which features a silver Foamposite upper, black leather trim, and a black rubber outsole. The upper's inner ridges also appear to use a reflective coating. Unlike the already unveiled “Halloween” Air Max 97, this style keeps the connection of the holiday more subtle by using orange accents as well as a skeleton graphic printed in the word "Foamposite" on the heel’s pull tabs.

As of now, the Nike Foamposite Pro "Halloween" is slated to release on Nike.com and at select Nike retailers on Oct. 29 for $250.

Nike Foamposite Pro "Halloween"

​Release Date: 10/29/2020

Color: Flat Silver/Black-Electro Orange

Style #: CT2286-001

Price: $230

Image via zsneakerheadz

