2020 has been a big year for the Nike Dunk High thanks to the plethora of drops with the return of classic styles as well as new collaborations and adding to the long list of releases for this year is this upcoming "Pure Platinum" makeup.

One of the cleanest colorways yet, this iteration of the high-top model keeps the look to a minimum with a predominantly white leather upper. Not completely devoid of color, this pair also features pure platinum accents covering the Swooshes, footbed, and outsole. For comfort, the ankle collar does incorporate thick padding while the mesh tongue provides breathability.

Priced $120, the latest Nike Dunk High in the "Pure Platinum" colorway releases on Nov. 13 via the SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. Grab a detailed look below.

Nike Dunk High "Pure Platinum"

Release Date: 11/13/2020

Color: White/Pure Platinum

Style #: CZ8149-101

Price: $120

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike