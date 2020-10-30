The Nike Air Presto's 20th-anniversary celebrations will continue with the release of a previously unreleased "USA" sample from 2000.

Diehard fans of the retro runner may remember the white-based "USA" colorway to coincide with the shoe's debut at the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. A similar, navy-based iteration was also created for the members of the national team but it never made it to retail—until now.

The main difference between the two "USA" styles is the navy color scheme replacing the grey hue but familiar details on the upper including the circular graphics and "USA" branding are retained. Continuing the look is a semi-translucent lacing cage on the sides, grey laces, while the patriotic hues cover the tooling.

Readers can grab this Nike Air Presto "Navy" starting on Nov. 11 via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will come with a $130 price tag.

Nike Air Presto "Navy"

Release Date: 11/11/2020

Color: Navy/Grey-Red-White

Style #: CJ1229-400

Price: $130

Image via Nike

