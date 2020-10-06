The Nike Air Max 95 isn't the only shoe releasing for this year's spooky holiday as the brand has also given the Air Max 97 a new look with this latest "Halloween" colorway shown here.

Unlike previous years, this shoe is actually releasing days before Halloween so that it can be worn out on the holiday. The colorway of the Air Max 97 wears a predominantly black color scheme while slime details drip onto the purple suede mudguard and mini Swoosh branding on the sides. The look continues with a glow-in-the-dark translucent outsole that's perfect for trick-or-treating at night.

Priced at $180, the Nike Air Max 97 "Halloween" will be available on the SNKRS app starting on Oct. 20.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike