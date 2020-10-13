This year's 30th anniversary celebration of the Nike Air Max 90 would not be complete without the release of the "Infrared" colorway, and it looks like the fan-favorite color scheme may in fact be returning later this year.

Thanks to bubblekoppe on Instagram, we're learning that the latest "Infrared" re-issue is due out sometime during the holiday season. While early images of the style have yet to surface, it's expected that this year's version will feature modifications including a new panel scale, adjustments to the toe box height as well as changes to the heel panel to match the original design from the '90s similar to the other Anniversary pairs launched this year.

Note that the pair pictured above is the 2010 release, however, the image below should offer a more accurate representation of what to expect come release day.

As of now, a release date for this holiday season's Nike Air Max 90 "Infrared" re-release has yet to be confirmed by the brand, but we'll keep you updated if anything changes.

UPDATE (10/13): After a first look surfaced over the summer, release details for what may be this year's most anticipated Air Max 90 retro have surfaced. Using the OG-informed Air Max 3 moniker, the sneaker will also forgo the the well-known "Infrared" nickname for its original name, "Radiant Red." These vintage-inspired details follow the recent re-releases of the "Eggplant," "Concord," and "Laser Blue" colorways.

The 2020 "Infrared" Air Max 90 is set to release in full family sizing on Monday, Nov. 9. Additionally, a black-based colorway, which could be a re-release of the non-OG "Reverse Infrared" style, is also set to drop the same day. Check back in the coming weeks for updates.

Nike Air Max 3 (Air Max 90) "Infrared"

Release Date: 11/09/2020

Color: White/Black-Cool Grey-Radiant Red

Style #: CT1685-100

Image via bubblekoppe