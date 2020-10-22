Following last month's release of the "Limeade" colorway, the "Lemonade" series of the Nike Air Max 1 will soon continue with an alternate "Strawberry Lemonade" iteration.

Official photos show that the latest style will mirror the look of 2006's original "Lemonade" Air Max 1 from the Air Max "Powerwall" collection (which is also slated to release this year), but is executed in a new strawberry-inspired flavor. The shoe wears a predominantly pink color scheme featuring "Air" branding printed throughout the upper's side panels while the red fruit appears on the tongue tag and sock liner.

As of now, Nike has yet to announce the release date for the "Strawberry Lemonade" Air Max 1, but the shoe is slated to release before the end of this year. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike