In what has somewhat turned into an annual occurrence, Nike is honoring the New England Patriots with another Air Force 1 colorway hitting stores soon.

Unlike most of the previous pairs for the team, the latest will be the Ultraforce variation of the shoe, which is lighter than standard Air Force 1 Lows. The leather upper is dressed in white with blue accents, while a retired Patriot Pat logo and the current branding appear on the tongue and heel tab, respectively. Continuing the look is a woven canvas trim on the upper that reads "We Are One."

An official release date for this "Patriots" Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce has yet to be announced, but the Swoosh confirmed that the style is launching on Nike.com soon.

Image via Nike

