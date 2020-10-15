If the recently revealed "Halloween" Nike Air Foamposite Pro and the Air Max 97 styles weren't enough for you, there's some good news coming your way.

The Swoosh confirmed on SNKRS today that the Air Force 1 Low is joining the holiday lineup with a new "Skeleton Orange" colorway set to drop this month. The latest take on the low-top model boasts a predominantly orange color scheme that's offset by a skeletal foot graphic printed on the sides. Adding to the theme is a glow-in-the-dark midsole and outsole.

This will be the third installment of the "Skeleton" Air Force 1 Low to launch, which started in 2018 with the "Skeletal Force" release and was followed up by last year's "Black Skeleton" iteration.

Priced at $130, the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Skeleton Orange" will release on SNKRS and at select Nike retailers on Oct. 28.

Image via Nike

