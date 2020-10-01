The "Wheat" Nike Air Force 1 releases of recent years will continue this fall and the latest drop is one that comes straight out of the archives.

Originally launched as a Japan-exclusive in 2001, the "Wheat Mocha" iteration of the Air Force 1 Low is returning next week as part of the Swoosh's ongoing revival of classic CO.JP styles. The pair features a tonal wheat suede upper that's combined with mocha brown accents seen on the tongue tag and sock liner. Adding to the fall-ready look is a semi-translucent midsole and a brown outsole.

Priced at $130, the Nike Air Force 1 Low CO.JP "Wheat Mocha" releases on Nike SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers on Oct. 8.

Image via Nike

