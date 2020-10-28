The "Oreo" makeup has been a staple colorway for Nike Basketball releases for years, and now it will continue with the latest Adapt BB 2.0 colorway coming soon.

The official imagery shows the power-lacing sneaker will wear a simple white upper that consists of a ballistic mesh shroud on the forefoot while leather is used on the heel while a black Swoosh wraps around the midfoot. This pair's standout feature is the black-speckled grey overlay serving as the heel counter and on the mid panel.

The release information surrounding this "Oreo" Nike Adapt BB 2.0 has yet to be announced but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (10/28): Nike has confirmed that the Adapt BB 2.0 in the "White Cement" colorway is releasing on Nov. 10 on the SNKRS app and at select Nike Basketball retailers for $350.

Image via Nike

