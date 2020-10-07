While many of us will never be able to own the Nike Mag, there's an alternative on the way with the latest release of the Adapt BB 2.0.

The official images reveal that two Mag-inspired colorways of the Swoosh's current auto-lacing basketball shoe will be hitting shelves soon with the first pair sporting the classic grey palette and the latter in an alternate black-based makeup. The most notable elements are the arrangement of lights and the blue paint splatter found on the midsoles.

The Nike Mag initially appeared in the late '80s as a prop for the cult-classic film Back to the Future: Part II before the brand released 1,500 pairs in a charity auction in 2011 and once again in 2016 with the power-lacing tech but was only limited to only 89 units. Pairs are currently fetching upwards of $30,000 on the secondary market.

As of now, Nike has yet to announce the release date for the "Mag" Adapt BB 2.0s but stick with Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (10/07): The "Mag" Adapt BB 2.0 is now confirmed to release this month on Oct. 21 for $350 from SNKRS.

Image via Nike

