Nike is introducing a new group of ACG footwear and apparel just in time for the colder months ahead.

The footwear will include two sneakers geared for outdoor exploration with a winterized version of the ACG Air Nasu Gore-Tex as well as a new ACG Mountain Fly Gore-Tex shoe. The first model features Gore-Tex fabric on the low-top upper that's cushioned with a React foam midsole along with a lugged outsole to handle rocky roads.

The second pair features a mid-cut construction with a Gore-Tex fabric upper and a sock-like design to keep the elements out. The look continues with a carbon fiber plate and React foam on the midsole along with a waffle pattern outsole for rocky conditions.

The latest offering not only delivers style and functionality but also aligns with the brand's Move to Zero initiative, which focuses on reducing waste when creating products as about 85 percent of this ACG apparel collection is crafted with more than 90 percent recycled content.

"That balance between performance and sustainability is key to Nike ACG," says Nur Abbas, Nike Design Director, ACG Apparel. "Sustainability was our first filter for materials used in this collection, but we didn’t compromise the identity of ACG style and attitude; wearers can continue to be protected from the elements when exploring awe-inspiring nature, or even wear the apparel beyond a weekend in the outdoors."

The entire holiday '20 Nike ACG collection releases on Nov. 12 with the ACG Mountain Fly Gore-Tex dropping on SNKRS and the ACG Air Nasu Gore-Tex arriving at Nike.com and on the Nike App.

