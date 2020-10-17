A pair of thieves tore through Nashville-based sneaker boutique ROOTED earlier this morning, snatching up a majority of the merchandise in the space.

The heinous act was captured on the CCTV cameras, which showed the two suspects smashing the windows of the store's 62 Hermitage Ave. entrance in the early a.m. hours of Saturday. From there, the crooks filled a large bin with merchandise before quickly fleeing the scene. There's currently no word on exactly how much of the inventory was stolen.

ROOTED is asking that anyone with information relating to the burglary to inform the local authorities. Despite the robbery and damages to the property, the shop is open for business from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

[Continued] Early this morning, around 3:45am, two men entered our shop at 62 Hermitage Avenue through a window they broke, stealing the majority of our inventory off the showroom floor. Thankfully, no one from our team was in the shop at the time of the occurrence and everyone is safe. ⁣ ⁣ 2020 has been a tough year for a lot of people and a lot of businesses. ⁣ ⁣ With that said, we ask a few things from all of you. First, be patient with us we sort through the damage and update our website with the changes in our inventory. Secondly, we ask that if you hear anything or have information that you bring it to the local authorities so we can prevent this from happening again. Finally, have confidence that we will return soon, and hope to welcome you back to our shop Saturday.⁣ ⁣ We will continue to move forward and persevere. We hope you continue to support us on our journey. ⁣ ⁣ stay ROOTED,⁣ ⁣ 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘙𝘖𝘖𝘛𝘌𝘋 𝘍𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺

