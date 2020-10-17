A pair of thieves tore through Nashville-based sneaker boutique ROOTED earlier this morning, snatching up a majority of the merchandise in the space.



The heinous act was captured on the CCTV cameras, which showed the two suspects smashing the windows of the store's 62 Hermitage Ave. entrance in the early a.m. hours of Saturday. From there, the crooks filled a large bin with merchandise before quickly fleeing the scene. There's currently no word on exactly how much of the inventory was stolen.



"Early this morning, around 3:45 a.m., two men entered our shop at 62 Hermitage Avenue through a window they broke, stealing the majority of our inventory off the showroom floor," the shop announced on Instagram. "Thankfully, no one from our team was in the shop at the time of the occurrence, and everyone is safe."



ROOTED is asking that anyone with information relating to the burglary to inform the local authorities. Despite the robbery and damages to the property, the shop is open for business from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.