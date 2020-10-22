Sotheby's launched its own sneaker store earlier this month, but that doesn't mean it will stop auctioning off rare sneakers.

The latest from the world-renowned auction house is this Jordan Brand x Converse "UNC" pack, which was created in 2012 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the University of North Carolina's National Championship win where Michael Jordan hit the game-winning shot to give the Tar Heels the victory.

Image via Sotheby's

The lot consists of the Jordan x Converse Pro Leather shoe (size 13) as well as two of MJ's jerseys featuring the UNC colors including one that he wore in practice and the other bearing his autograph on the back. Only 30 units of the pack were produced and this specific unit number 9 was provided by the James R. Jordan Foundation, which was founded by MJ's mother, Deloris, in honor of her late husband.

Bidding for this Jordan Brand x Converse "UNC" pack will run from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10 at Sothebys.com. The auction is estimated to fetch anywhere between $100,000 to $110,000. All of the proceeds will benefit the James R. Jordan Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides families in underserved communities access to educational resources.

Image via Sotheby's

Image via Sotheby's