After dropping their first-ever sneaker collaboration in April, New Balance and Levi's are hooking back up for a new collection.

The latest capsule is centered around the release of three denim-based 327s including two pairs for men with one wearing the signature indigo hue while the other comes in grey. The lone women's exclusive style sports a light-wash denim upper that's paired with grey suede overlays. The 327s do retain its signature details, including the oversize "N" branding and Levi's iconic red patch on the side while a waffle sole sits underneath. Each shoe in the collection features a split design with denim filling in the lateral sides and white leather on the medial panels.

Aside from the sneakers, the capsule also includes a reversible trucker jacket in the matching color schemes as well as a graphic t-shirt.

The latest Levi's x New Balance collection releases on Nov. 10 at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers with prices ranging from $50 to $148.

Levi's x New Balance 327 "Indigo." Image via New Balance

The women's version of the Levi's x New Balance 327. Image via New Balance

Levi's x New Balance 327 "Grey." Image via New Balance