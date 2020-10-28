Fans will soon have a chance at securing some of this year's hottest sneaker releases while also supporting a great cause.

Yesterday, Philly-based retailer Lapstone & Hammer announced its latest partnership with United Way for their "Step Up for Student Access" fundraiser to support local students who don't have access to the technology required to participate in their virtual classrooms. The goal is to raise $20,000 with the money going towards Lapstone & Hammer's goal of buying 100 devices including 50 Chromebooks and 50 T-Mobile wireless hotspots, which will be distributed to students in the Philadelphia Public School system.

The sneakers that are up for grabs include the Union x Air Jordan 4 "Off Noir," Salehe Bembury's "Peace Be The Journey" New Balance 2002R, and the upcoming Off-White x Air Jordan 5 "Sail." To enter, readers will need to make a donation in any amount and comment on the fundraiser page here for a chance to win one of the three coveted shoes. Winners will then be announced on Monday, Nov 2.