A new colorway of Jaden Smith's New Balance Vision Racer is releasing this week, but it won't be easy to get.

The "Surplus" colorway pictured here was created in collaboration with Foot Locker's creative incubator Greenhouse and as the name suggests, the shoe is constructed with various leftover materials gathered from post-production to create the upper giving each pair a one-of-a-kind design. The eco-friendly theme continues with a partially-recycled insole and the EVA Regrind midsole made from recycled foam.

The NB for Jaden Smith Vision Racer "Surplus" is releasing in limited quantities exclusively on the Greenhouse app this Wednesday followed by another limited drop at Footlocker.com in North America and Europe on Oct. 23. Retail price is $150.

Image via New Balance

