Jaden Smith's New Balance Vision Racer sneaker will soon release in its most vibrant colorway yet.

The theme surrounding this "Sunflower Yellow" iteration hasn't been established by the brand yet, but the shoe wears a tonal yellow hue including on the upper, which is modeled after two of Smith's favorite New Balance models: the X-Racer and the 1700. The bold look continues onto the chunky midsole while the word "Vision" appears on the translucent outsole.

Priced at $150, Smith's New Balance Vision Racer in "Sunflower Yellow" releases on Nov. 6 at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers.

Image via New Balance