Next up for New Balance 2002R collaborations is one that’s created in partnership with Taipei’s Invincible and Japan’s N.Hoolywood.

The shoe dons New Balance's staple grey color palette, but also feature details that reference the two collaborators’ previous projects with the brand. Design elements from N.Hoolywood's 996 collab that released in 2019 are seen with the military-inspired ripstop upper and the toe’s New Balance branding, while the nappy suede panels are borrowed from Invincible's 574 collab that debuted in 2018. Down low, the shoe borrows the Abzorb and N-ergy-cushioned midsole of the New Balance 860 V2 model.

The Invincible x N.Hoolywood x New Balance 2002R will be releasing on Oct. 31 exclusively at Invincible's retail stores in Chengdu, Kaohsiung, Shanghai, Taipei, and Taichung as well as at Invinciblesp.com via raffle that will open on Oct. 27.

Image via Retail Store

Image via Invincible

Image via Invincible