Longtime Adidas collaborator Invincible has teamed up with the brand once more, this time releasing a set of shoes for their latest collaborative effort.

The Taiwanese retailer has opted to include the new PB (Personal Best) variation of the Ultra Boost model as well as the SL20.2 silhouette for this "Unstoppable" pack, which is specifically designed for outdoor activities like running and hiking. The first pair keeps it simple with an all-black colorway with subtle branding printed on the medial sides, while the latter shoe comes in a tonal tan makeup.

The collection is also presented in a '90s-inspired catalog that's meant to invoke nostalgia with contemporary design to create a timeless aesthetic.

The Invincible x Adidas "Unstoppable" collection will be available first at Invinciblesp.com on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. EST followed by a wider release on Oct. 10 at Invincible Taipei, Taichung Kaohsiung, and Jakarta. The final drop will take place on Oct. 17 at Invincible Shanghai and Chengdu. The Ultra Boost PB retails for $220 while the SL20.2 comes with a $145 price tag.

Image via Invincible

Image via Retail Store

Image via Invincible