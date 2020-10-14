The Air Jordan 3 and Air Cadence aren't the only collaborations in the works between Jordan Brand and Fragment Design.

According to the reputable sneaker info leaker @_PO2345, the Hiroshi Fujiwara-helmed label is working on a new iteration of an unreleased sneaker, which is currently rumored to be the Air Jordan 35.

The account doesn't share much info on the collab, but images provided show the shoe donning a white, black, and blue-based palette reminiscent of the coveted Fragment x Air Jordan 1 collab from 2014, while the brand's signature lightning bolt logos appear on the heel tab.

Fragment also created its own spin on the Air Jordan 34, but there have been no talks of a formal release since the shoes were first seen in February.

There's currently no official confirmation or release information regarding the Air Jordan 35, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.

UPDATE (09/03): Officially unveiling the collaboration between Fragment Design and Jordan Brand, Nike has confirmed that a Fragment x Air Jordan 35 will release on October 28. No images of the shoe were shared, but it was noted that the official reveal would take place later this fall.

UPDATE (10/14): Confirming previous reports, the Fragment x Air Jordan 35 is indeed releasing on Oct. 28 via the SNKRS app and at select retailers for $195.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike