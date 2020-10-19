Japanese label Comme des Garçons and Nike have another collaboration in the works, with images from Paris Fashion Week offering a first look at a new CDG x Air Force 1 Mid.

Spotted on the runway of CDG's Fall/Winter Women's Show over the weekend, the shoe features a deconstructed white leather upper, with stitched Swoosh branding along the quarters and CDG embroidery on the ankle straps. It also appears to be highly susceptible to creasing—not much different from any Air Force 1.

There is no word on pricing or when the pair may release, but keep it locked to Sole Collector as news develops.

UPDATE (10/19): After debuting at Comme des Garcons' Fall/Winter runway show in March, the release info for the CDG x Nike Air Force 1 Mid collabs has been announced. Dover Street Market has confirmed that the two monochromatic black and white makeups are releasing on its website this Friday for $270 each.

Image via Dover Street Market

