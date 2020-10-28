Since 2007, Lower East Side sneaker boutique Extra Butter has set itself apart from the pack with its numerous film tie-ins and well-executed collabs. Now, the unique retailer is expanding its reach with a new location in Long Island City, Queens.

Officially opened today, Extra Butter's Long Island City door is located within the historic MoMA PS1 building. The new store boasts 3,000 square-feet of retail space complete with a 12-seat movie theater (concession stand included), a separate area for exhibits and pop-ups, and a 1930s-inspired speakeasy.

Image via Extra Butter

Extra Butter co-founder Ankur Amin says the store's Queens roots run deep. “My brother Nick and I started working at my uncle’s sneaker store on Queens Boulevard back in the '80s and to now bring Extra Butter to Queens almost 40 years later is an important milestone for us," Amin said.

Brand creative director Bernie Gross, who also lives in Queens, hopes that the new location will help bring Extra Butter's unique offerings to a borough he feels is otherwise under-represented.

Extra Butter's Long Island City location is now open at 22-03 Jackson Avenue. Readers who can't make it in person can take a closer look below.

Image via Extra Butter

Image via Extra Butter