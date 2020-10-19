Longtime collaborators End Clothing and Adidas have teamed up again, this time using nature as inspiration for their latest sneaker project.

According to the U.K.-based retailer, this End. x Adidas EVO 4D "Dune" draws inspiration from the ripples found on desert sand dunes with a custom Primeknit upper that's paired with sepia-colored suede overlays. Adding to the look is gold accents on the tongue's branding and the Three Stripes, while a 4D-printed midsole wearing its signature green hue sits underneath.

The raffle for a chance at buying the End. x Adidas EVO 4D "Dune" collab is currently open at Endclothing.com and will run until Friday. The shoe retails for $275.

Image via End Clothing

Image via End Clothing

Image via End Clothing

Image via End Clothing