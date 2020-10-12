EBay is making it easier and safer for sneaker fans to cop authentic kicks on its online marketplace.

Today, the e-commerce platform has announced the launch of a new sneaker authentication program that will roll out starting this month. To help make this happen, eBay has partnered with the popular sneaker convention SneakerCon to open a new authentication center that will be staffed with "an independent team of experts," according to the press release. The sneakers will be put through a robust legit check process to ensure that shoppers are getting what they paid for, and if the item is authentic, an eBay hangtag will then be attached to the sneakers. The same authentication process applies to shoppers who choose to make a return as the item goes through the same authentication center to ensure the exact item sold is being returned to the seller in its original condition.

"Authentication has become an expectation for today's consumers in categories of high passion and high value, and this program makes eBay the most attractive platform for enthusiasts in these categories," says Jordan Sweetnam, SVP and General Manager of eBay North America. "EBay operates the world's most diverse sneaker marketplace – with the widest selection and best prices – and by removing any uncertainty with the buying process, our community can buy and sell with total confidence."

EBay's new sneaker authentication service will officially launch this month for all new and pre-owned sneakers sold on the platform that costs $100 in the U.S. with hopes to include all $100+ sneaker sales by 2021.