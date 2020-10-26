Fans will have to wait until next year before they can listen to Drake's long-awaited studio album Certified Lover Boy, but this new apparel collection might satisfy them in the meantime.

Available now right now on Drake's official website are pieces from the Certified Lover Boy collection with Nike including the white cap with a kiss mark on the brim as well as Swoosh-branded heart socks that were teased by the rapper in August. Also included in the capsule are hoodies, three different t-shirts, and a heart puffer jacket.

Select pieces and sizes from Drake's Certified Lover Boy collection with Nike are beginning to sell out so readers can check to see what's left at Drakerelated.com now.

Image via Drake Related

