As the presidential election draws nearer, people in the sneaker and streetwear scene are continuing to use their platforms to drive civic participation. In an attempt to get more people to show up to voting booths, Brooklyn Projects founder Dom DeLuca is giving voters a chance to win the coveted Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low "Black Cement" collaboration.

The contest was announced by DeLuca on the skate shop's Instagram account yesterday, where he confirmed that his personal pair in a men's size 9 will be given away. Entering is simple: From now until Nov. 1, people who can prove that they have voted in this year's election can visit the Brooklyn Projects L.A. store to receive an entry to the raffle.

The shoe originally released in September 2002 as part of Supreme's first-ever collab with Nike SB and is currently fetching over $4,000 in deadstock condition on the secondary market.

The winner will be announced on DeLuca's Instagram account around Election Day (Nov. 3).