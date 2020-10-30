After surfacing on the web last month, we’re now learning more about Concepts' new collaboration.

While Thanksgiving will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Boston boutique is bringing the holiday spirit in full force with the "TurDunken" SB Dunk High. Concepts' latest creation draws inspiration from the signature holiday dish in Louisiana called Turducken, which was made famous in the U.S. by John Madden and consists of a deboned chicken stuffed into a deboned duck, which is then stuffed into a deboned turkey. The shoe itself resembles the body of a Mallard duck, but is pared with Nike Dri-FIT chicken feet socks to conceptually stuff into the duck. Adding to the theme is an oven-inspired box as well as "holiday leftovers" in the form of a turkey leg-inspired Nerf football.

"The idea was formulated with an eye to the triage of food, football and friendship characterizing the holiday season," says Concepts Creative Director Deon Point. "It has an origin story the turducken, a Louisiana staple made nationally famous by football announcers—and pulls it through to serve as symbolic of the community atmosphere driven by skate shops around the world. We always have felt that a core element of skate shops is the family element."

The Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High "TurDunken" is releasing exclusively at Cncpts.com and at its flagship stores on Nov. 14. The collab will launch again on Nov. 20 at select skate retailers and on Nov. 21 via SNKRS.

Image via Nike

