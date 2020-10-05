Concepts has never shied away from what it uses as inspiration for sneaker projects and that sentiment appears to hold true for its latest collaboration.

Popping up on social media today are images of the Boston boutique's upcoming Nike SB Dunk High collab. The style appears to be inspired by the Mallard duck based on the materials used throughout the upper along with the bird printed on the sock liner. Confirming that this pair is a collab with Concepts is the store's signature "C" logo stamped behind the tongue tag.

As of now, a release date for this Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High has not yet been announced by Concepts or Nike, but Solebyjc is suggesting that the collab will hit shelves sometime this year. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (10/05): Along with an updated look provided by koala_hsh, leaker account Soleheatonfeet is now suggesting that this Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High collab is releasing sometime in December. As of now, the release details have yet to be confirmed by the brands.

Concepts x Nike Dunk High Pro QS

Release Date: December 2020

Color: Rattan/Parachute Beige/Orange Chalk/Baroque Brown

Style #: DC6887-200

Price: $N/A

Image via Solebyjc

Image via Solebyjc