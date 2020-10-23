Concepts is expanding its retail footprint in Boston with a brand new global flagship store that's opening in the city's Back Bay area.

Fans won't have to wait long to check out the boutique's new 18 Newbury Street location as it opens for business tomorrow. The ground floor of the 4,700 square-foot space will offer a selection of footwear and apparel from various brands including pieces from its own private label as well as space for fans to customize headwear. The mezzanine space will also feature what Concepts is calling "Constant Change," a dedicated area for special projects and collaborations. Lastly is the top floor, which will carry items tailored specifically for women.

"This is a historic moment for Concepts, especially as we head into our 25th anniversary," said Tarek Hassan, founder, and CEO of Concepts. "This flagship store is more than just a retail space and with Boston being our home, we’re proud to further infuse our DNA into the city."

Concepts' new Boston flagship store will open its doors to the public starting tomorrow. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Image via CNCPTS