Celebrating her 28th birthday today, Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B treated her fanbase to a gift by announcing the release of her own version of the Reebok Club C. Cardi has partnered with Reebok since the tail end of 2018.

"I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on 11/13!!" Cardi wrote in her Instagram caption making the announcement. "As my birthday gift to my loyal fans I’m dropping limited pairs TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT EST on Reebok.com."

Cardi's Club C comes dressed in a chalk upper, with hits of gold on the midsection and undertones on a translucent midsole. Black adorns the back tab and top half of dual-colored laces. 'Cardi B' is scribed on the insole of the shoe for a personalized touch.

The Cardi B Club C Women's Shoe is available in limited quantities right now on reebok.com for a retail price of $100.

Image via Reebok

