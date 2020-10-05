After dropping a handful of sneaker projects with Nike in 2019, Cactus Plant Flea Market may have a brand new collaboration with the Swoosh arriving at the tail-end of this year.

According to leaker py_rates, the streetwear label is producing "Pure Platinum" and "Spiral Sage" iterations of the popular Dunk Low. Although early images of the collab have yet to leak, the mock-up imagery provided features the signature smiley face logo seen on the CPFM x Nike Nike Air VaporMax 2019.

The official release information surrounding the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low collab has yet to be announced by the brands, but it's rumored to drop sometime during the holiday season for $120 each.

UPDATE (10/05): After LeBron James debuted the style last week, ASAP Bari has shared another look at what's expected to be one of two Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low collabs dropping this holiday season. As of now, the release date has yet to be confirmed by Nike, but expect additional details to arrive in the months ahead.