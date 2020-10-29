Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week, Big Boi of Outkast joined the crew to talk sneakers, getting fired at Foot Locker, buying sneakers around the world with Andre 3000, LeBron James using his album as sneaker inspiration, and the time he wore fake Air Jordans.

