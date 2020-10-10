Following the release of the Adidas Superstar Platform last month, Beyoncé and Adidas will be shifting back toward her Ivy Park brand for their next sneaker project.

This week, official images have surfaced of the eye-catching "Hi Res Yellow" colorway of the Ivy Park x Adidas Ultra Boost revealing a predominantly volt color scheme including on the linear knitted design on the upper similar to the model's 4.0 variation. Continuing the look is a toggle lacing system in place of a traditional setup along with "Ivy Park" branding adorning the heel support cage. As if the shoe wasn't bold enough, the neon yellow hue covers the Boost midsole while a gum outsole sits underneath.

As of now, the release details for this "Hi Res Yellow" Ivy Park x Adidas Ultra Boost have yet to be confirmed by the brand, but the shoe is currently slated to release on Oct. 30. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Adidas

