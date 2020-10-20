The Air Jordan 5 has been heavily celebrated in 2020. Thus far, fans have been treated to a collaboration with Virgil Abloh as well as the return of the original "Fire Red" colorway, but it appears that the model’s 30th-anniversary celebrations aren’t over.

According to leaker zSneakerheadz, the “What The” theme is coming to the model. While details are slim, a first look reveals a mismatched yellow and red color blocking for the respective right and left shoes that are possibly inspired by the coveted “Tokyo 23” and “Raging Bulls” styles. Additional details include the "Tokyo" and the “Shanghai” logos embroidered on the sides, and "Laser" and "Bel-Air" nods represented on the sock liner.

As of now, Jordan Brand hasn't confirmed the release for this "What The" Air Jordan 5, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments in the months ahead.

UPDATE (07/17): Additional information regarding the "What The" Air Jordan 5 has been revealed. According to Soleheatonfeet, the mash-up style is releasing on Nov. 7, 2020 for $220, which deviates from the standard $190 price tag.

UPDATE (10/20): Here's an official look at the "What The" Air Jordan 5 via Nike. As of now, the mismatched style is slated to hit stores on Nov. 7 for a retail price of $220.

Air Jordan 5 Retro "What The"

Release Date: 11/07/20

Color: Varsity Maize/Court Purple/Ghost Green/Solar Orange

Style #: CZ5725-700

Price: $220

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike