A new Air Jordan 4 is reportedly set to be touching down this spring, and its rumored colorway is very Cement-esque.

According to zSneakerHeadz, this Jordan 4 is set to come in a White/Tech Grey-Black-Fire Red colorway. While some are calling them "Oreos" because of the grey paint-speckled midsole, a Jordan 4 bearing that nickname already exists.

There's no official word on the price and release date, but they're rumored to be releasing on May 29 for $190. Keep it locked to Sole Collector as news develops.

Air Jordan 4 Retro

Release Date: 05/29/21

Color: White/Tech Grey-Black-Fire Red

Style #: CT8527-100

Price: $190