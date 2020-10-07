Prior to its launch happening later this month, official images have surfaced for one of the upcoming Air Jordan 35 releases.

Dubbed "Warrior," the latest iteration wears the traditional black and red color scheme that's synonymous with Michael Jordan's heyday in the NBA, but this pair was actually designed specifically for Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. The shoe pays homage to Hachimura's rich Japanese heritage with his Kanji-inspired samurai logo (designed by his mother in honor of his family's name) on the tongue. The style continues with the Eclipse Plate 2.0 in the midsole while cement print detailing covers the outsole.

Readers will be able to grab this "Warrior" colorway of the Air Jordan 35 starting on Oct. 21 at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe retails for $180.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike