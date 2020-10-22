Just two seasons into his career, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is on the cusp of being a bona fide global superstar. The Slovenian standout just capped off a sophomore season during which he was named an All-Star starter, First Team All-NBA and led the Dallas Mavericks to the sixth seed in the Western Conference. A case can be made that Doncic, who signed with Jordan Brand last December, is already worthy of a signature sneaker line. While that may or may not currently in the works, he's reportedly getting his own colorway of the Air Jordan 35 in the meantime.

According to DJ Folk, a Doncic-inspired Jordan 35 SE is set to release sometime in May 2021. This isn't to be confused with the "DNA" colorway of the standard 35, which Jordan Brand says will be worn by Doncic during the upcoming season. He spent the 19-20 campaign in the Jumpman Diamond, React Elevation and Air Jordan 34.

An exact release date for Doncic's Jordan 35 SE hasn't been announced, but we'll update you when new details are revealed in the coming months.