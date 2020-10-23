It appears that a brand new "Court Purple" colorway of the Air Jordan 3 will reportedly make its debut during this year's holiday season.

Based on the leaked info provided by soleheatonfeet and zSneakerheadz, the pair is expected to don a black leather upper, paired with white and purple accents throughout. While early images have yet to surface, the mock-up imagery suggests that this color blocking may resemble one of Kobe Bryant's player exclusive styles that were gifted to him by Michael Jordan in 2016, but it doesn't sound like the upcoming release will directly be linked to the Black Mamba.

The release date for this "Court Purple" Air Jordan 3 Retro is set for Nov. 14, 2020, for $190.

UPDATE (09/26): Jordan Brand has confirmed that the "Court Purple" Air Jordan 3 Retro is releasing as part of its Air Jordan Holiday 2020 lineup, but this colorway will only be available at retailers outside of North America. The pair is currently rumored to drop on Nov. 21 for $190.

UPDATE (10/23): An official look at the "Court Purple" Air Jordan 3 has surfaced. Jordan Brand confirmed last month that this new colorway will only be launching at retailers outside of North America when it releases on Nov. 21 for $190.

