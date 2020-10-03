Jordan Brand's release plans for 2021 continue to be spoiled early with rumors of a new Air Jordan 13 drop surfacing months before its scheduled arrival.

According to the powerhouse leaker account Soleheatonfeet, the Air Jordan 13 in a Chicago Bulls-like "Gym Red/Flint Grey-White-Black" color scheme is releasing during Spring '21. Given its far-off release date, actual images of the shoe have yet to surface, but the mock-up photo from zSneakerheadz suggests a color-blocking similar to the classic "Flint" makeup but replaces the blue with red.

Also reportedly on the way for the Air Jordan 13 Retro next year is a new "Starfish" colorway that's said to be dropping in January.

As of now, Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed the release, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (10/03): A first look at the "Gym Red" Air Jordan 13 has surfaced courtesy of zSneakerheadz. As of now, the pair is slated to drop early next year but a release date has yet to be confirmed by the brand.

Image via zSneakerheadz

Image via zSneakerheadz

Image via zSneakerheadz

Image via zSneakerheadz