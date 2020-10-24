After debuting on the Air Jordan 34, Zion Williamson's "Bayou Boys" theme is making its way onto another Air Jordan sneaker.

Official product images have surfaced of an upcoming Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, which has the "Bayou Boys" branding behind the tongue. Elsewhere, the overlays on the upper feature a faux crocodile detailing that's inspired by Williamson's aggressive playstyle in the Bayou State. The look continues with a sail Zoom-cushioned midsole while black and neon green cover the outsole.

As of now, release details for the "Bayou Boys" Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT have yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand, but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Nike

