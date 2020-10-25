Looking ahead to what Jordan Brand has in the works for next year, word of another UNC-inspired colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High is making rounds.

According to ZSneakerheadz, a pair styled in white, University Blue and black is on the way. While images of the forthcoming retro have not yet leaked, the provided mock-up suggests possible "Chicago" style blocking with a Tar Heels palette. The release has not been confirmed by Nike or Jordan Brand.

The rumored release date is expected sometime in early 2021 at a retail price of $170. Stick with Sole Collector for updates on this drop in the coming months.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "UNC"

Release Date: Early 2021

Color: White/University Blue-Black

Style #: 555088-134

Price: $170

UPDATE (10/25): New images via spicychickenwings on Instagram give us a first look at what the latest "UNC" Jordan 1 will look like. While this is an unfinished pair, it does give us an idea of what to expect from the UNC-inspired sneaker while we wait for official shots.

Image via spicychickenwings