Not only is the Air Jordan 1 High lineup continuing to expand, but women are being treated to strong make-ups beyond the usual deliveries in pinks and pastels. On the schedule for next year is another new pair that inherits classic blocking, while pairing it with a metallic touch.

According to ZSneakerheadz, the "Silver Toe" Jordan 1 High will debut sometime in early 2021. While images of the shoe have not yet surfaced, the mock-up indicates that the shoe will take on the "Black Toe" look, but with a metallic silver toebox and heel panel.

This pair joins an upcoming "Lucky Green" colorway on the women's release calendar. There's no date yet, but we'll follow up with a first look and more information when it becomes available.

UPDATE (10/14): Here's a first look at the women's exclusive "Silver Toe" Air Jordan 1 High courtesy of s.sam.group and zSneakerheadz. As of now, the shoe is slated to release on Feb. 12, 2021 and will come with a $170 price tag.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women's "Silver Toe"

Release Date: 02/12/21

Color: Black/Metallic Silver-White-Black

Style #: CD0461-001

Price: $170