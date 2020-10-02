After debuting in a "Bred"-esque color scheme last year, the Air Jordan 1 Flyease will soon release in yet another original colorway.

This time, the latest pair will don the classic "Royal" color blocking predominately on the upper. Rather than traditionally slipping the shoe on at the top, this variation features Nike's innovative Flyease tech seen with the zipper at the heel making it easier to wear for athletes with special needs. Unlike the traditional "Royal" color blocking, this pair features a white toe box, which replaces the royal blue hue.

As of now, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm a release date for this "Royal" Air Jordan 1 Flyease but the style has already released at select retailers overseas. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.

Image via Nike

