Adidas Originals' ongoing A-ZX series will continue with the release of a new ZX 5000 colorway inspired by the University of Miami.

Outside of the obvious references to the Hurricanes' iconic team colors with the green and orange accents is a white mesh upper with matching leather overlays. The clean execution continues with a white midsole and a translucent outsole featuring the "U" branding at the heel.

This style is one of 26 ZX styles releasing for the brand's A-ZX series that started in August and will continue into 2021. Each drop will represent a letter of the alphabet with the letter U signifying the University of Miami.

Priced at $140, the Adidas Originals ZX 5000 "The Miami University" launches globally on Nov. 6 at Adidas.com/A-ZX and select retailers.

Image via Adidas

