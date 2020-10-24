The latest rumors are suggesting that two new Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 colorways are scheduled to release soon and will reportedly incorporate glow-in-the-dark elements for the first time ever.

According to the Yeezy Mafia, the "Hylte Glow" and "Calcite Glow" styles will hit shelves sometime in the fall season. Although an early look has yet to surface, the mock-up images reveal a neon yellow and white-based color schemes that illuminate in the dark. Capping off the look is a familiar Boost midsole underneath.

Although the releases for the Yeezy Boost 380 "Hylte Glow" and "Calcite Glow" have yet to be confirmed by Adidas, the duo is rumored to drop this Fall for $230 each.

UPDATE (10/24): Ahead of its launch, product images of the "Calcite" Yeezy Boost 380 have surfaced. According to the Yeezy Mafia, readers can expect this makeup to drop at select retailers on Oct. 31 for a retail price of $230. Release details on the "Hylte Glow" iteration have yet to be revealed but stay tuned for updates.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas