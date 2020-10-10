After debuting in the OG-inspired "Black/Purple" make-up in August, next up on the calendar for the Adidas Ultra 4D is an all-black colorway perfect for fall.

Fans won't have to wait too long before they can get their hands on a pair, as the brand has confirmed that this stealthy Ultra 4D style is dropping next week exclusively on the Adidas app. The lifestyle runner comes with a black Primeknit upper pulled from the popular Ultra Boost, which sits atop a full-length 4D-printed midsole made of light, oxygen, and liquid resin.

Sign ups for this all-black Adidas Ultra 4D are open now on the Adidas app through 10:30 a.m. EST on Oct. 14. The shoe comes with a $220 price tag.

Adidas Ultra 4D "Triple Black"

Release Date: 10/14/2020

Color: Core Black/Core Black/Carbon

Style #: FY4286

Price: $220

Image via Adidas

