After debuting in the OG-inspired "Black/Purple" make-up in August, next up on the calendar for the Adidas Ultra 4D is an all-black colorway perfect for fall.

Fans won't have to wait too long before they can get their hands on a pair, as the brand has confirmed that this stealthy Ultra 4D style is dropping next week exclusively on the Adidas app. The lifestyle runner comes with a black Primeknit upper pulled from the popular Ultra Boost, which sits atop a full-length 4D-printed midsole made of light, oxygen, and liquid resin.

Sign ups for this all-black Adidas Ultra 4D are open now on the Adidas app through 10:30 a.m. EST on Oct. 14. The shoe comes with a $220 price tag.

Adidas Ultra 4D "Triple Black"
Release Date: 10/14/2020
Color: Core Black/Core Black/Carbon
Style #: FY4286
Price: $220

Adidas Ultra 4D 'Black' FY4286 Medial
Image via Adidas
Adidas Ultra 4D 'Black' FY4286 Front
Image via Adidas
Adidas Ultra 4D 'Black' FY4286 Heel
Image via Adidas
Adidas Ultra 4D 'Black' FY4286 Top
Image via Adidas
Adidas Ultra 4D 'Black' FY4286 Outsole
Image via Adidas

 